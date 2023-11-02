There was disruption in Leeds city centre last night after a car overturned in a crash.

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded following the crash on Eastgate last night (Wednesday) and one patient was rushed to hospital.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Yorkshire Ambulance Service received an emergency call at 7.28pm on Wednesday evening to report an overturned car on Eastgate in Leeds city centre.

"An ambulance and team leader were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Leeds General Infirmary.”

Emergency crews responded following the crash on Eastgate on Wednesday evening

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said that the collision involved two cars and that no persons were trapped.