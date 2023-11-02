Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Eastgate crash: Emergency services respond to overturned car in Leeds city centre as person rushed to hospital

There was disruption in Leeds city centre last night after a car overturned in a crash.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 12:01 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 12:15 GMT
Police, fire and ambulance crews responded following the crash on Eastgate last night (Wednesday) and one patient was rushed to hospital.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Yorkshire Ambulance Service received an emergency call at 7.28pm on Wednesday evening to report an overturned car on Eastgate in Leeds city centre.

"An ambulance and team leader were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Leeds General Infirmary.”

Emergency crews responded following the crash on Eastgate on Wednesday eveningEmergency crews responded following the crash on Eastgate on Wednesday evening
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said that the collision involved two cars and that no persons were trapped.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have said that they left the scene after arrival as their assistance wasn’t needed.

