Eastgate crash: Emergency services respond to overturned car in Leeds city centre as person rushed to hospital
Police, fire and ambulance crews responded following the crash on Eastgate last night (Wednesday) and one patient was rushed to hospital.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Yorkshire Ambulance Service received an emergency call at 7.28pm on Wednesday evening to report an overturned car on Eastgate in Leeds city centre.
"An ambulance and team leader were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Leeds General Infirmary.”
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said that the collision involved two cars and that no persons were trapped.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have said that they left the scene after arrival as their assistance wasn’t needed.