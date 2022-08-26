News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

East Leeds Orbital Route crash: Woman seriously injured after crash on key Leeds Festival route

A woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on a key route to Leeds Festival.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 26th August 2022, 11:58 am

Police were called to the new East Leeds Orbital Route (A64), near Whinmoor, at about 6.40am this morning.

Two vehicles had crashed.

The female driver of one vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Leeds Festival traffic is being diverted

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Leeds Festival live updates as police incident closes A64 and diversion put in p...

The male driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, while a female passenger was taken to hospital.

Her injuries are not thought to be serious.

Police have closed the A64, from Seacroft Roundabout, while they investigate the crash.

This means Leeds Festival traffic is being diverted.

Festival-goers should use the A6120 Ring Road and travel via Cross Gates to the M1 Junction 46 north.

Continue along the M1 North joining the A1(M) and follow the festival signage for Drop Offs (red route) via Junction 44 and Parking (brown route) via Junction 45.

PoliceA64Parking