East Leeds Orbital Route crash: Woman seriously injured after crash on key Leeds Festival route
A woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on a key route to Leeds Festival.
Police were called to the new East Leeds Orbital Route (A64), near Whinmoor, at about 6.40am this morning.
Two vehicles had crashed.
The female driver of one vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.
Most Popular
-
1
Body found believed to be missing Leeds man Anthony Crosswaite
-
2
Murder trial for second man over Leeds street death
-
3
Motorbike rider in hospital after Leeds crash
-
4
Leeds buses forced to suspend early after 'high volume' of vandalism near Amazon park
-
5
"Disgusted" passenger claims seven mile taxi to Leeds Bradford Airport cost almost same as four hour flight
Read More
The male driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, while a female passenger was taken to hospital.
Her injuries are not thought to be serious.
Police have closed the A64, from Seacroft Roundabout, while they investigate the crash.
This means Leeds Festival traffic is being diverted.
Festival-goers should use the A6120 Ring Road and travel via Cross Gates to the M1 Junction 46 north.
Continue along the M1 North joining the A1(M) and follow the festival signage for Drop Offs (red route) via Junction 44 and Parking (brown route) via Junction 45.