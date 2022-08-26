Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the new East Leeds Orbital Route (A64), near Whinmoor, at about 6.40am this morning.

Two vehicles had crashed.

The female driver of one vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Leeds Festival traffic is being diverted

The male driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, while a female passenger was taken to hospital.

Her injuries are not thought to be serious.

Police have closed the A64, from Seacroft Roundabout, while they investigate the crash.

This means Leeds Festival traffic is being diverted.

Festival-goers should use the A6120 Ring Road and travel via Cross Gates to the M1 Junction 46 north.