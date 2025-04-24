East Garforth Station: Emergency services rush to Leeds suburb after reports person 'struck by train'
However, the fire service later confirmed that no person had been involved in the incident at East Garforth Station shortly at around 10pm last night (April 23).
In a statement, a spokesperson for British Transport Police said that they had received reports of “a casualty on the tracks”.
They added: “Paramedics attended and a person was taken to a place of safety.”
Four fire crews were sent to the scene, who remained at the station “to assist British Transport Police”.
They left the scene “shorty after confirming that no persons were involved”.
