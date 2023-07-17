E-fit image issued of woman wanted overt theft of purse and £200 from elderly lady in Ilkley town centre
An e-fit image has been issued of a woman wanted over the theft of an elderly lady in Ilkley.
Police are keen to identify the woman, who is wanted over the theft from an elderly female on Cuncliffe Road in Ilkley Town Centre on May 27 at around 4.30pm.
The suspect stole a purse with cards and around £200 in cash.
The woman in the picture was described as having long, waist length hair in a pony tail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshrie.police.uk/contactus quoting log 13230295874