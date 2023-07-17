Police are keen to identify the woman, who is wanted over the theft from an elderly female on Cuncliffe Road in Ilkley Town Centre on May 27 at around 4.30pm.

The suspect stole a purse with cards and around £200 in cash.

The woman in the picture was described as having long, waist length hair in a pony tail.

