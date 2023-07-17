Leeds news you can trust since 1890
E-fit image issued of woman wanted overt theft of purse and £200 from elderly lady in Ilkley town centre

An e-fit image has been issued of a woman wanted over the theft of an elderly lady in Ilkley.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:43 BST

Police are keen to identify the woman, who is wanted over the theft from an elderly female on Cuncliffe Road in Ilkley Town Centre on May 27 at around 4.30pm.

The suspect stole a purse with cards and around £200 in cash.

The woman in the picture was described as having long, waist length hair in a pony tail.

The theft from an elderly female happened on Cuncliffe Road in Ilkley Town Centre on May 27 at around 4.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshrie.police.uk/contactus quoting log 13230295874

Related topics:IlkleyPolice