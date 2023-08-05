E-cyclist 'seriously injured' after being struck by van in Leeds city centre
An e-cyclist was left badly injured following a crash on a busy Leeds city centre road.
West Yorkshire Police say they were called shortly after 3.30pm to reports of the crash on St Peters Street, close to the railway arches.
The cyclist, who was struck by a van, suffered “serious injuries” according to the police.
Images from the scene show the rider had been on an electronic bike. He was taken the hospital via ambulance and the road shut for a short spell.