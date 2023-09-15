Duo of Yorkshire schools start the new term with solar energy installations

Primary schools in York and Leeds are making their buildings fit for the future with green energy after installing solar panel systems.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kirkstall Valley Primary School, Leeds, has been recognised, along with Crayke CofE Primary, for its commitment to education excellence and commitment to a greener future by installing state-of-the-art solar panels.

The solar installations completed over the summer holiday by York-based company Green Building Renewables, will help transform the energy landscape at schools, reducing their carbon footprint and setting a positive example for the students and communities they serve.

The key benefits of these solar installations include:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crayke C of E Primary School had solar installed during the school holidays ready for the new year

Reduced Carbon Emissions: By harnessing the power of the sun, both schools will significantly decrease their reliance on fossil fuels, leading to a substantial reduction in carbon emissions.

Educational Opportunities: These installations provide invaluable educational opportunities for students, as they can learn about renewable energy, environmental sustainability, and the importance of adopting green technologies in the 21st century.

Financial Savings: Over time, the schools will experience cost savings on their energy bills, allowing them to allocate more resources towards enhancing the quality of education and extracurricular activities for their students.

Community Impact: These initiatives set a positive example for the wider community, encouraging others to consider renewable energy options for their own homes and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteachers from both schools expressed their enthusiasm for the solar installations and their commitment to sustainability.

Likewise, Mr. Phil Robertson, Headteacher of Kirkstall Valley Primary School, said: "We are excited about the positive impact this solar installation will have on our school and community.

"Our students will learn first-hand about renewable energy, and we hope this inspires them to become responsible stewards of our planet."

The installation projects were made possible through collaboration with Green Building Renewables, which has a growing nationwide network of renewable energy experts across England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company worked closely with both schools to design and implement the solar panel systems, ensuring they met the unique needs of each institution.

Green Building Renewables Managing Director Chris Delaney said: “The government, local educational authorities, and governing bodies of schools all have a responsibility to make school buildings suitable for the future.

"The installation of renewable technologies and making schools more energy efficient are just two of the ways that schools can be transformed into better learning environments for pupils.

"It is always a privilege to help a school become a greener, cleaner and more sustainable learning environment. Our work at both schools reflects the commitment we have to all our customers to make buildings in the UK better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schools in England were sent a supplementary capital grant at the start of the year by the Department of Education. It was based on the number of pupils in the school. School leaders were encouraged to spend it on energy efficiency where possible. Crayke School, for example, have used its grant to contribute towards the cost of the panels and for converting all its lights to LEDs. Guidance on the school capital funding is available on the gov.uk website.