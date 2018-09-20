Drunk glassed man dressed as vicar in Halloween attack outside Leeds bar

A VIOLENT drunk glassed a man dressed as a vicar during a Halloween party attack.

Mahmoud Jar was “paralytic” when he carried out the attack on the victim outside Bar Fibre in Leeds city centre.

Heather Gilmore, prosecuting, said the incident happened on October 31 last year as people were celebrating Halloween.

IN THE COURTS: Teen must spend at least 20 years behind bars for Leeds baseball bat murder

The attack happened when the victim, who was dressed as a vicar, left the bar with his girlfriend to go to a courtyard area to smoke.

Miss Gilmore said: “As the complainant and his girlfriend were going back towards the bar the defendant asked the complainant if he wanted him to take his ‘bird’ off him.”

Jar started dancing around the man, asking him for a fight.

The victim told Jar he didn’t want to fight but the defendant swung a punch at him.

Jar then threw glasses and a bottle at the victim.

The bottle struck him to the back of the head, causing him to bleed heavily.

Police were contacted and Jar was arrested.

CCTV footage of the incident was viewed which showed Jar chasing the victim down the courtyard.

The prosecutor said Jar was interviewed and made “frank admissions” about what he had done.

The 25-year-old said he had been drinking heavily at the time after discovering his father was seriously ill.

He said he had been drinking half a bottle of Jack Daniels a day.

Miss Gilmore said: “On a scale of one to ten of drunkenness he said he was a ten - paralytic at the time.”

Jar told officers during interview: “I wasn’t a nice person at the time.”

Jar, of Briarsdale Garth, Gipton, Leeds, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Craig Sutcliffe, mitigating, said Jar’s behaviour had been out of character.

The court heard that the defendant’s father had died since the incident.

Jar was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, plus 120 hours unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £250 compensation to his victim and take part in a 15-day activity programme to address his offending.

“The victim was out for good night with his girlfriend they got dressed up as many people do to celebrate Halloween.

“for whatever reason you started an argument with him.”