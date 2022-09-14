The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has announced that all drivers tests scheduled for Monday, 19 September will be postponed due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

This means that anyone in Leeds scheduled for their tests should be contacted by the DVSA within the next few days.

DVSA has said that it aims to reschedule drivers tests as soon as possible, but the already massive backlog caused by COVID-19 might mean some may have to wait much longer for their tests.

The DVSA said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family at this sad time.

The DVSA will contact learners to arrange new dates for their driving test

“In line with National Mourning guidance our services will continue during the mourning period.

“We are suspending all but our most essential services on 19 September due to the Bank Holiday and State Funeral, allowing individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this period of national mourning.”

Will learners in Leeds have to rebook their driving tests?

The DVSA has said that anyone with a driving test booked on Monday, 19 September will be contacted and their tests will be rebooked to the first available date.

Leeds learners who are booked in for a theory test will however have to rebook their test manually if they have one booked for that day.

The current backlog caused by COVID-19 has seen some waiting up to 24 weeks for their tests, but DVSA says the average waiting time for a driving test is 14 weeks.

Are there any driving test times available in Leeds?

According to the DVSA Leeds tests centre , there are currently no available drivers test times available for booking and no current information on when new times will be available.

If you are willing to leave the city centre, there are times available in Horsforth, Wakefield and Bradford Thornbury in 23 weeks, according to the DVSA booking system .