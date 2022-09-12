Driver taken to hospital following crash on Wakefield Road in Pontefract
A driver was taken to hospital following a crash on Wakefield Road in Pontefract.
By Tom Coates
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:07 am
Updated
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:08 am
West Yorkshire Police were called to a report of a one-vehicle collision at 9:03pm last night.
The driver’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening, police have confirmed.