Driver suffers serious injuries after Rothwell crash in early hours

Police are appealing for information following the collision which happened at around 3.19am today (June 7) when a Citroen C4 travelling down Styebank Lane failed to stop at the junction to Park Lane and collided with a stone wall.

The driver of the vehicle, a 54-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.

A driver suffered serious injuries after a crash in the early hours of today in Rothwell.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information who may have seen the vehicle travelling in the area prior to the collision taking place.

Initial enquiries suggest the vehicle may have turned onto Styebank Lane from Leeds Road.

Road closures are currently in place whilst investigative work is carried out.