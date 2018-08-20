Driver flees scene after BMW crashes into traffic lights in Leeds

Have your say

A man has been traced by police after fleeing the scene of a crash near the A64 flyover.

His white BMW collided with traffic lights on Regent Street, beneath the New York Road bridge, just after 9pm on Saturday night.

No other cars were involved.

The driver fled the scene but has since been tracked down by police.

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"At 9.15pm on Saturday, police received reports of a road traffic collision in which a white BMW had been in collision with traffic lights in Regent Street under the New York Road flyover.

"The driver was said to have left the scene. There were no reports of any other occupants in the vehicle or any injuries.

"A number of lanes were blocked by the collision and officers attended to deal with the incident. The vehicle was recovered and the scene cleared.

"The driver has since been traced and spoken to by officers and enquiries are ongoing."