DONE DEAL: Leeds United seal loan capture of Chelsea attacking midfielder Izzy Brown

LEEDS United have bolstered their squad on the day before the summer transfer deadline by signing Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown on a season-long loan.

United had been keen to add another attacking midfield option as cover for Spanish star no 10 Samu Saiz and Brown flew in to Leeds Bradford Airport on Thursday morning.

The deal had been in the pipeline for a few weeks with Brown now back in training having suffered a serious knee injury whilst on loan at Brighton back in January, during a 2-1 success at home to Crystal Palace.

Brown has trained with Chelsea but the attacking midfielder has not had a full pre-season and will not be ready for Friday night's top of the table clash with Championship visitors Middlesbrough at Elland Road.

But Leeds hope Peterborough-born Brown will eventually provide strong cover and even competition for Saiz with Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa keen on having two options in every position.

Brown is already a Championship promotion winner having helped Huddersfield Town to the Premier League through the play-offs whilst on loan at the Terriers from Chelsea during the second half of the 2016-17 campaign.

The attacking midfielder then joined Brighton on a season-long loan last July, bagging 15 appearances in all competitions including 13 in the Premier League.

Brown started his youth career at Leicester City before switching to West Brom for whom he made one appearance before signing for Chelsea in July 2013.

The midfielder has made one appearance for Chelsea and has also had loan spells at Vitesse Arnhem in Holland and Rotherham United.

Leeds are also continuing to offload players not involved with Dutch defender/midfielder Vurnon Anita poised to leave the Whites on a season long loan before Friday's 5pm deadline.

Anita is thought to be keen on returning to the Netherlands with the Dutch media reporting that the 29-year-old will join Eredivisie side Willem II.

United are also listening to offers for Republic Of Ireland international midfielder Eunan O'Kane who could also leave before Friday's cut off point.