Don Revie statuettes to raise money for Yorkshire MND charity

Money raised by the sale of statuettes of the former Leeds United manager Don Revie are to help the Yorkshire Coast’s local Motor Neurone support group.

The 18cm tall figurines are the latest release by Scarborough-based company ‘El Loco Gnome’ which was created in the Covid lockdowns of 2020 by producing garden gnomes of Marcelo Bielsa.

Two versions of the Leeds United manager, hailed by many as their greatest and who suffered from the life threatening muscle condition, have been released.

A ‘coach edition’ which has been crafted by studying pictures of a Leeds training session at Elland Road from the 73/74 season and a statue edition, allows supporters to have their own mini Don Revie statue in their home.

Don Revie Statuettes

The Yorkshire Coast MND group is run entirely by volunteers and aims to provide the best possible support to local people with MND, their families, and carers and 50p from the sale of each statuette will be donated to the charity.

Creator Stephen Deacon said: “We try to help a cause with every release we make and whilst we are not exactly going to the extremes that Kevin Sinfield has recently undergone by running Ultra Marathons, we are delighted to donate to help tackle this terrible disease which has is still affecting so many people.”

Both editions of the Don Revie Statuettes can be bought online via www.ellocognome.co.uk with worldwide shipping available.