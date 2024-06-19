Leeds dog walker becomes stuck in culvert during torrential rain as fire crews rush to scene
A dog walker became stuck “in a culvert in fast following water” in Leeds after the city was hit by a major downpour.
Fire crews rushed to the scene on Water Lane in the city centre after the man became stuck in the culvert while walking his dog at around 6.23pm yesterday (Tuesday).
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say that four crews attended and that a water rescue crew was also requested. Police were also in attendance.
The man was rescued from the water and checked over by ambulance crews.
Two firefighters also briefly entered the water but “removed themselves downstream” and were not injured, the fire service said.
