Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dog walker became stuck “in a culvert in fast following water” in Leeds after the city was hit by a major downpour.

Fire crews rushed to the scene on Water Lane in the city centre after the man became stuck in the culvert while walking his dog at around 6.23pm yesterday (Tuesday).

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say that four crews attended and that a water rescue crew was also requested. Police were also in attendance.

The dog walker became stuck in the culvert by Water Lane in Leeds | Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was rescued from the water and checked over by ambulance crews.