Police were called out to Dock Street at 3.50am today (Thursday) following a report of concern for a person's safety.

When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries who is believed to have fallen from height.

He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Crime scene investigators are looking into the man's death, which is not believed to be suspicious

Detective Inspector James Entwistle of Leeds CID said: "Our enquiries are ongoing but at this stage, there is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances regarding the death.

“A police cordon currently remains in place whilst investigative work is carried out.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything in the early hours of the morning on Dock Street or surrounding areas to get in touch with Leeds CID.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting log 220 of June 2.