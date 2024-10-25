This video More videos

Video shows an incredible DIY garden transformation in London which cost £12,000 LESS than the price quoted by landscape gardeners.

In the clip (click to play above), you can see the impressive before and after as a bare back yard is transformed into a spectacular outdoor living space. After being quoted £20,000 by landscape gardeners, content creator Dan Cox decided to do it himself - saving £12,000.

When Dan, from Leytonstone, East London, first began dreaming about renovating his garden at his home, affectionately named ‘The Hitchcock House’, he did what anyone else would do and obtained a few landscaping quotes, but he was ‘dismayed’ when he got such expensive quotes. As a result, Dan took matters into his own hands with the help of his partner and his partner’s dad and embarked on a complete transformation of his back garden. Speaking exclusively with Gardener’s Dream, Dan reveals exactly how he achieved his dream garden on a budget.

Dan searched Google for the best quality timber and materials at the lowest price. He also took to Facebook Marketplace and Gumtree for cheap decor and ‘hidden gems’. He said: “We got the marble for the coffee table from Facebook Marketplace and even a few large plants.”

The idea was to create a peaceful, relaxing treat that felt like an extension of the house yet offered an escape from the hustle and bustle of London life. The exotic decor and blend of colours used throughout the garden reflect this intention, blending harmoniously with the moody Georgian aesthetic of the rest of the home.

Renovating on a budget doesn’t mean skimping on quality, according to Dan, “Don’t skimp on the materials that have the most impact”, he advises. For him, the most impactful splurge was on the tiles and fitting, which cost around half the budget at £4,000. While this was the most expensive part of the renovation, Dan thinks it was worth every penny as ‘the tiles make a huge difference and feel very luxurious’.

To balance the budget, Dan cut costs in other areas, like the framing for the outdoor kitchen and pergola, where he used more affordable timber. “We could have easily spent thousands on the outdoor kitchen if we went down the route of doing a cement structure and worktops,”Dan says. Instead, they opted for more cost-effective materials that still delivered on style. As Dan and his partner were tackling most of the renovation themselves, there were of course a few bumps in the road. “I broke my hand in four places trying to build the outdoor kitchen”, Dan recalls, “I was drilling holes for the spotlights in the roof panel and had a little disaster with the drill.” However, despite the injury, the project continued.

Renovation cost less than half the quote

By the time the renovation was complete, Dan’s total spend came in at around £8,000 - less than half of what the original quotes had estimated and saved around £12,000. Overall, smart material sourcing and prioritising where to invest were key to keeping costs low.Dan also offered a tip for anyone considering ceramic tiles:“If you’re getting ceramic tiles, invest in a good jet washer!”Keeping the luxurious tiles looking pristine requires regular maintenance, and a good jet washer makes all the difference.