Disney launches new online sale with up to 50% off hundreds of items

Have your say

Fans of Disney are in for a treat, as a huge online sale has recently begun on the brand’s website - with up to 50 per cent off some items.

What’s included in the Disney sale?

Fans of Disney are in for a treat, as a huge online sale has recently begun on the brands website - with up to 50 per cent off some items.

Disney’s summer sale includes toys and clothes for children, alongside some items for adults.

Children’s costumes are also included in the sale, including the ever-so popular Disney Princess dresses.

Marvel fans can also dress up as their favourite characters at a reduced price, with the Black Panther and Thanos adult costumes currently costing £35 instead of £50.

It’s not just toys and clothes included in the sale either - there are also reductions on stationery and homeware.

Bargain purchases

The Disney Store Peter Pan Vintage Mug is on sale for 50 per cent less than its original price - costing £5 instead of £10.

The Coach Minnie Mouse Motif Black Tote Bag comes with a hefty price tag, but is reduced from £325 to £227.49, saving the buyer close to £100.

The Disney Store Toy Story Jacket for kids has been slashed to £14.99 from £30 - saving over 50 per cent.

The Disney Store Darth Vader Costume for kids has also been reduced to £12.99, down from £26.

Products are available while stocks last.

When will my order arrive and how much does delivery cost?

Standard delivery: £3.95 - 5 working days

Click and collect: £2.95 - 5 working days

Express delivery: £5.95 - Next working day

Disney Partner Products: £3.95 - Up to 20 days

Get free delivery for orders totalling over £50 (after other discounts have applied) - 5 working days

Note: Express deliveries need to be placed before 4pm.

For more information, visit: disney.co.uk/

