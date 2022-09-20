The UK government will pay £150 to some people with disabilities living in Leeds starting 20 September 2022.

Those eligible will be getting their payments automatically to their bank accounts within the next few weeks, and the majority should have received their payment within the first few weeks of October .

The £150 disability Cost of Living payment is part of a £37 billion support deal, giving millions of households around the UK £1500 or more in support.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Chloe Smith said : “We know disabled people can face additional costs, which is why we are acting to help reduce the financial pressures on the most vulnerable.

“This £150 disability payment is on top of the £1,200 most low income benefit claimants will also receive and alongside wider support targeted at disabled people, including help with transport and prescription costs.

“We know it’s a worrying time for some people and I’d urge them to check they are getting all the support on offer by searching Help for Households.”

Who in Leeds is eligible for the £150 disability Cost of Living payment?

The £150 disability Cost of Living payment is available for Loiners who received Disability Living Allowance, Attendance Allowance, War Pension Mobility Supplement, Personal Independence Payment, Armed Forces Independence Payment or Constant Attendance Allowance for 25 May 2022.

How do I receive my £150 disability Cost of Living payment?

Those who received their disability benefits for 25 May 2022 will be getting their £150 payment automatically to their bank account within the next few weeks starting 20 September 2022.