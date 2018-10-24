Diocese encourages later-life friendly parishes

The Diocese of Leeds is working to enable people with dementia, and their carers, to stay involved in the life of their church, encouraging later-life friendly parishes.

The Diocese launched the charity, Growing Old Gracefully, back in 2015, to improve the wellbeing of older people in the district.

The charity’s project co-ordinator, Rachel Walker, said, “Among the thousands of people who attend our churches each week, a significant number are people living with dementia and their carers. Clergy and laity involved in the care of older people are consulting with people living with dementia to make sure their voice is heard and their needs are met in all our parishes.

“People with dementia have a lot to teach us.”

25 per cent of the parishes in the Diocese have already held a Dementia Friends session or event.