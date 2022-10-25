The rider of the motorbike has been taken to hospital following the crash on Westland Road at around 7.30am this morning (Tuesday).

The crash happened near the junction to the A653 Dewsbury Road by The Broadway pub. First West reported that Dewsbury Road was closed and bus routes had been diverted as a result.

Police have said that the road closures will remain in place while enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 7.37am, police were called by the ambulance service to reports of a serious road traffic collision involving a van and a motorbike on Westland Road, Leeds.

“Officers attended and the motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries.