Developing Leeds property networking

A global networking organisation for young entrepreneurs working in the property and development industry is launching in Leeds.

Given the city’s building boom, Leeds was the obvious next choice for the movement called Young Entrepreneurs in Property which operates in Dubai, London and Ireland.

The organisation was started in 2002 so the likes of lawyers, planning officers, estate agents, construction companies, interior designers and other professionals working within the industry could meet like-minded colleagues and friends.

Emma Murgatroyd is chairing the Leeds movement which is still in the early stages but is expected to launch in May.

Around eight events are planned for the rest of the year such as industry speakers, socials and networking sessions.

She said: “It is a really growing market in Leeds and everybody recognises that. Firms are moving headquarters up here, the city is one of the northern powerhouses and development has to keep up with that.

“Leeds also has brilliant universities and keeps a lot of its graduates and they will need places to live outside of Headingley. The focus of the group is people that are just starting out where networking doesn’t come as naturally as it does for those that have been doing it for ten years.”

Ms Murgatroyd was involved with the London branch but recently moved to Leeds to take a development manager role with Home Group.

She is working with Alastair Cliffe, an associate planner with consultants Spawforths, and Paul McLean, an associate with lawyers Eversheds Sutherland.

She added: “Leeds is such a developing city – it makes perfect sense to start the next group here.”