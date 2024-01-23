Daniel Orr: Urgent appeal to find Leeds man missing for nearly two months issued by West Yorkshire Police
A desperate appeal to find a man who has been missing from Leeds for nearly two months has been issued.
Police are appealing for information about Daniel Orr, 41, was last seen on Wednesday, November 29 last year.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Daniel, who is described as about 6ft 2ins tall and of stocky build.
"He has a tattoo on one of his hands and speaks with an accent which is described as a mix of Scottish, Irish and Geordie.
"Daniel has been previously known to sleep rough in both Leeds City Centre and the Manston area of the city. "
If you have any information which may assist in locating Daniel then please contact police in Leeds on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 1083 of 1 December.