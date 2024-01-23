Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information about Daniel Orr, 41, was last seen on Wednesday, November 29 last year.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Daniel, who is described as about 6ft 2ins tall and of stocky build.

"He has a tattoo on one of his hands and speaks with an accent which is described as a mix of Scottish, Irish and Geordie.

"Daniel has been previously known to sleep rough in both Leeds City Centre and the Manston area of the city. "