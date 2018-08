Firefighters tackled a blaze at a derelict farm building in Leeds.

Crews from Hunslet, Killingbeck, Leeds and Rothwell attended the site at Halton Moor Road, Halton, Leeds, along with specialist appliances and officers shortly after 7.20pm last night.

According to West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, the 25m by 25m building was "100 per cent" on fire.

Two hose reels and two large jets were used to extinguish it, the force said.