Denby Dale Road fire: Crews rush to tackle vehicle blaze at Royal Mail depot in Wakefield

Emergency services rushed to tackle a fire in Wakefield on Monday.

By Dennis Morton
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 09:56 GMT
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a number of vehicles on fire at a Royal Mail depot on Denby Dale Road in Wakefield at around 7.45pm on Monday (January 1).

Crews were sent from Wakefield and Dewsbury to extinguish the blaze.

West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a statement.

