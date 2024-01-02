Denby Dale Road fire: Crews rush to tackle vehicle blaze at Royal Mail depot in Wakefield
Emergency services rushed to tackle a fire in Wakefield on Monday.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a number of vehicles on fire at a Royal Mail depot on Denby Dale Road in Wakefield at around 7.45pm on Monday (January 1).
Crews were sent from Wakefield and Dewsbury to extinguish the blaze.
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a statement.