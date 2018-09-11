Demolition works planned ahead of major Leeds homes development

A developer has applied to carry out demolition works ahead of starting its construction of a new homes complex in Leeds.

Back in April, councillors approved CEG’s sprawling proposals for the Globe Road part of Holbeck, to the south of the city centre, subject to certain conditions.

PIC: James Hardisty

The £350m plans for up to 750 homes, potential skyscraper offices between five and 40 storeys high, as well as leisure and retail plots, would form part of the South Bank – hailed by Leeds City Council as one of the largest redevelopments in Europe – and could provide space for an estimated 10,000 people to live, work and visit.

CEG, acting on behalf of ASE II Holbeck Limited, has now applied to Leeds City Council to carry out “advance infrastructure and enabling works”.

This would include the demolition of the vacant Globe Works site as well as other buildings, levelling, the creation of a temporary wall for the city’s Flood Alleviation Scheme and archaeological investigations.

In a planning statement included with the application, the developer said: “The grant of permission for these works will support the early delivery of the redevelopment of this prominent brownfield site and this application should therefore be approved without delay.”

The council could make a decision by November 15.