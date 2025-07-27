Date the Delta Aquariid meteor shower will peak and how you could see it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Delta Aquariid meteor shower is a moderate meteor shower which peaks in late July.

Royal Museums Greenwich says the Delta Aquariid meteor shower is best viewed from the Southern Hemisphere, however those living at mid-latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere can still catch a glimpse.

How can I see the Delta Aquariid meteor shower?

The radiant of the shower lies above the southern horizon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You should make sure you are in a dark sky area and have an unobstructed view towards the south. The naked eye is the best instrument to use to see meteors. Don’t use binoculars or a telescope as these have narrow fields of view. Make sure to allow your eyes to adapt to the dark.

Skygazers can catch a glimpse of a meteor shower on Tuesday as the Delta Aquariids light up the night sky in the UK. | Getty

After locating the Delta Aquarii on the sky, look away from the radiant point. Meteors appear longer the further away from the radiant you look, so look about 45 degrees away from Delta Aquarii.

This year, the Delta Aquariid meteor shower will peak on July 30, but is active from July 12 to August 23.