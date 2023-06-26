Colin in his delphium garden

Colin Parton, known affectionately as Delphinium Dad, is a collector of delphinium elatums and put them on show for the first time this summer at his Newmarket Lane home.

His passion started when he was a young apprentice over 40 years ago and he first saw Delphinium Conspicuous and fell in love. From there his collection grew .

"Colin is passionate about keeping these old varieties alive with love, care and time,” said a spokesperson.

Scale of the collection

"It was his dream to open up a gardens to share with as many people as possible.

"You walk to the garden - a non descriptive path to be then hit with an array of colour, majestic spikes and variety of height, florets, deep blues, dark purples, delicate pinks, soft creams and striking whites.

"They are some of the most magnificent flowers and have earned their reputation of 'Queen of the Border'. This collection is truly breath-taking and a sight not to be missed.”

Blue tit variety