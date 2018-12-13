Deliveroo is now available from these 26 Leeds restaurants until 2am

Have your say

Takeaway delivery service Deliveroo will now operate until 2am in Leeds on weekends following huge customer demand.

The app has partnered with 26 of the city's most popular restaurants and bars - including KFC and The Alchemist - to extend its opening hours.

Riders protest against Deliveroo in Leeds

The 2am delivery service begins this weekend and will only be available on weekends.

There are currently 200 businesses in Leeds signed up to Deliveroo, and 250 delivery couriers working for the app.

The Deliveroo orders you can place until 2am

- KFC, Merrion Centre

- Wok & Go, Leeds University

- Ice Stone Gelato

- Albaba Restaurant

- Red's True Barbecue

- Man's Market

- Shawarma King

- Shabab

- Turtle Bay

- Las Iguanas

- Bocca

- Revolucion de Cuba

- Wellington Pizza Pub

- The Alchemist

- Harlies

- Bar Soba

- The Pit - (city centre)

- Revolution - Electric Press

- Rum & Reason

- Archie's

- Veeno

- Browns

- Manahatta - Merrion Street

- Manahatta - Greek Street

- Revolution - Call Lane

- Stew and Oyster

The most popular Deliveroo orders in Leeds

1. Five Guys bacon cheeseburger

2. Wagamama katsu curry

3. Barburrito chicken burrito

4. My Thai steamed pork dumplings

5. Yard & Coop monkey balls