Defective tyres cause 1,075 accidents each year

Did you know that 20 per cent of MOT failures are caused by poor tyre conditions?

Online automotive marketplace ClickMechanic has revealed the impact tyre care has on motorists, with 1,075 accidents per year on average in the UK resulting from tyre neglect. With awareness being raised by this year’s Tyre Safety Month, the need to check tyres – even at a basic level – is so important.

According to TyreSafe.org, tyre issues have significantly contributed to road accidents in the last five years in the UK, especially when compared to the statistics of other accidents, such as those caused by mobile phone use (651) and braking (1,052).

There’s no doubt that defective tyres are a common cause of road accidents. The number of tyre-related casualties in the last five years is 5,375. In the last five years, over 10 million tyres have been found to be illegal, with a whopping 70.4 per cent of tyres showing a tread depth of 2mm or below – which qualifies as borderline or illegal.

ClickMechanic co-founder Andrew Jervis said: “Tyre management is a key component of driver safety, and all drivers should strive to make the necessary checks. This is a case of a simple inspection.”