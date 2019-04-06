Deer killed and butchered in Hawksworth Wood Leeds

Have your say

A Deer was killed and then butchered in Hawksworth Wood.

West Yorkshire Police's Wildlife and Rural Crime Team posted about the incident on Facebook.

-> Driver and passengers flee after car crashes into Leeds prison

They said the incident took place some time on Friday.

Killing deer is illegal unless you have the permission of the landowner.

You also need a licence to kill deer during the closed season and at night time all year round.

-> Wanted: 38 people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds

The wildlife and rural crime team said they had also dealt with 28 other incidents involving animals across West Yorkshire over the past 24 hours.

If you know anything about this incident then contact police on 101, quoting crime number 13190176877.