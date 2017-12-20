Days Out: Winter walks and magical treats at Harlow Carr

Take a magical walk around the gardens at RHS Harlow Carr in the lead up to Christmas and enjoy their festive celebrations.

Set in a valley in the Yorkshire countryside, Harlow Carr covers 68 acres with a wide variety of stunning landscapes from running and still water to woodland and wildflower meadows.

Photo by: Oli Kite Photography (www.olikitephotography.com)

No matter what time of year, it draws visitors from all over the UK and as the seasons change, the garden evolves too – making it a different experience each time and the perfect place to re-visit again and again.

During the colder months, make sure to take a stroll along the Winter Walk, a magical part of the garden, especially when low light and frosts highlight the shapes, textures and colours – from striking stems and intricate seed heads to rich berries. The walk gradually leads into the beautiful mature woodlands, where giant trees are outlined against the winter sky and snowdrops and winter aconites carpet the ground.

The 24 metre glass Alpine House is another fantastic place to visit – it sits majestically at the top of the valley and offers stunning views of the woodland.

This December, you can see Harlow Carr in a different light as special lighting effects bring a touch of magic to the garden, illuminating the lake, Winter Walk, Streamside and Doric columns, as well as the magnificent trees.

For little ones, these a Christmas trail where they can make a 3D snowman or Christmas tree, decorate a Christmas pudding plate and cookie and even enter the Design a Christmas Jumper competition. Father Christmas will also be at the gardens to read stories and sing songs with children, before giving out gifts.

Inside is Betty’s Café Tea Rooms for a traditional Yorkshire treat.

Factfile

HARLOW CARR

Admission: Prices vary for different events, see attraction website for details

Opening times: 9.30am-4pm except for Boxing Day and New Year’s Day when opening times are 10am-4pm (closed Christmas Day).

Website: www.rhs.org.uk

More: www,yorkshire.com