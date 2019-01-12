Days Out: The Coniston Estsate

Nestled in spectacular countryside on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, The Coniston Hotel is the perfect place to blow off the cobwebs after an indulgent festive season.

Open all year round, Coniston’s 1,400-acre estate offers a wide variety of outdoor activities for all, including an off-road driving centre, a falconry centre, a shooting ground and many opportunities to fish, walk and cycle.

The beautifully calming 24-acre lake is well stocked with Rainbow and Brown Trout, offering a great opportunity for both experienced anglers and beginners to go fishing. There’s also a chance to fly fish on the River Aire, which runs through the estate.

Coniston’s shooting ground is hailed as one of the best in Europe and is open to the public six days a week. Ideal for winter, there’s a magnificent Canadian lodge and an open log fire which sets the scene for relaxing and socialising. Adjacent to the shooting ground, there’s an opportunity for tuition-based archery using high velocity bows, in sheltered bays at the purpose-built range.

In the falconry centre, visitors can get up close and learn all about the amazing abilities of more than 20 birds of prey, including owls, hawks and eagles - and get hands-on by flying the magnificent birds, experiencing them swoop to and from the glove.

Visitors can enjoy a thrilling 4x4 experience by tearing through Yorkshire’s hilly off-road terrain too - with a fleet of vehicles, from Land Rovers and RTV Kubotas, there’s something for everyone, whatever the weather.

Factfile

Address: Coniston Cold, Skipton, North Yorkshire, BD23 4EA

Telephone: 01756 748080

Website: theconistonhotel.com/activities

Find Out More: Yorkshire.com