Days Out: Go Ape and make chocolate at Temple Newsam

Go Ape at Temple Newsam opened earlier this year. It offers visitors a chance to enjoy some action-packed fun in the trees. The Park Adventure can be found in the heart of the Menagerie Woods within the grounds of the estate.

Temple Newsam provides an opportunity for visitors of all ages and interests to explore one of England’s greatest country houses, which has been beautifully restored to its former glory. ​Built in 1518, there are opportunities for visitors to unearth the history and the secrets behind the spectacular Tudor-Jacobean country mansion.

From introductory and special rooftop tours, to a journey through the hidden passageways, every inch of this magnificent house can be explored. Wonderful collections of fine and decorative arts, including paintings, furniture, silver, ceramics, textiles and wallpapers have been built up since 1923 when the estate was bought by the city of Leeds and developed as a country house museum.

Surrounded by beautiful parkland, Temple Newsam House is set within a Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown landscape which includes three Menagerie Ponds and a working rare breeds farm which offers families a great opportunity to meet hundreds of friendly animals, including pigs, sheep, goats, cattle and ducks. Piglets and chickens freely roam around the historic cobbled yard, meeting and greeting children visiting the farm.

When it’s time to take a break, Temple Newsam’s Tea Room in the picturesque Stable Courtyard offers a wide selection of hot meals and snacks for all tastes.

There’s a regular timetable of family-friendly activities and events throughout the year in the House, Park and Farm, with an opportunity to learn about the History of Halloween and a Chocolate Making Workshop taking place soon.

Factfile - Temple Newsam

Address: Selby Road, Leeds, LS15 0AE

Opening times: Tues-Sun, 10:30-5pm

Admission (house and farm): Adults £9.50, Children £4.50

Website: www.leeds.gov.uk/museumsandgalleries/templenewsamhouse

Telephone: 0113 336 7560