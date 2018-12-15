Days Out: Brodsworth Hall & Gardens

Step back in time to discover a wealth of splendour at Brodsworth Hall & Gardens.

With a year-round programme of exciting events, there’s a great opportunity for visitors to enjoy an enchanting experience of light, colour and sound this Christmas.

Following the charming trail to discover the spectacular gardens in a new light, families can take in the magic, with fairies, twinkling lights and a talking tree along the way, as well as ‘Fungi-topia’, Brodsworth’s new giant illuminated fairy toadstools.

Built in the 1860’s, Brodsworth Hall is one of England’s most complete surviving Victorian country houses, and visitors can take a unique tour led by knowledgeable guides.

Many of the original fixtures and fittings are still in place, including grand furniture and family mementoes that have been gathered over the last 130 years.

Taken on by English Heritage in 1990, the interiors have been gently conserved to tell the story of the changing fortunes of the people who lived and worked at the estate until the last resident, Sylvia Grant-Dalton, left in 1988.

Brodsworth’s 15-acre pleasure gardens were laid out at the same time as the hall was built and are Italianate like the house, providing a remarkable expression of the mid-19th century style.

If anyone’s in need of a break, head to the tearoom, which serves a delicious selection of high quality Yorkshire food using the best local, fresh ingredients.

Make the most of winter evenings this December with an enchanting experience of light, colour and sound as Brodsworth Hall is transformed into an illuminated world.

Factfile - Brodsworth Hall & Gardens

Address: Brodsworth, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Telephone: 01302 722598

Website: www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/brodsworth-hall-and-gardens

Find Out More: Yorkshire.com