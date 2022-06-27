David Furness: Police concerned for welfare of missing Beeston man

David Furness was reported missing on Thursday, June 23, and had not been seen for a couple of days prior to this.

He is described as around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with grey, shaven hair and brown eyes.

He requires certain medications that he is not believed to have with him.

David Furness.

Police have been conducting enquiries to locate Mr Furness but are now asking for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of him.