Data reveals 32,800 new voters in West Yorkshire since Brexit vote

By the end of the year, around 32,800 teenagers will have become eligible to vote in West Yorkshire since the Brexit vote, data reveals.

Despite three quarters of youngsters casting ballots in favour of remain in 2016, this would be unlikely to swing the area’s vote in a second referendum.

The People’s Vote campaign says there should be a fresh poll on EU membership so these youngsters’ futures are not decided for them.

New Office for National Statistics data shows the number of attainers (people who turn 18 and become eligible to vote) by December 1 this year.

In West Yorkshire, by the end of the year, there will be 32,848 new voters since the EU referendum in June 2016.

This estimate is calculated by combining the attainers for the last three years, and half of those who came of age in 2016.

New voters are seen as likely to vote remain. Nationwide polls suggest almost three quarters of 18 to 24 year olds would vote to stay in the EU in a second referendum.

In 2016, West Yorkshire voted in favour of leave, by 54.8 per cent to 45.2 per cent, with a margin of 106,500 votes.

Across the country, more than 1 million teenagers will have become eligible by December. In 2016, 1.26 million votes decided the referendum.

For our Future’s Sake, a youth movement in the People’s Vote campaign, believes there should be a second referendum to allow new voters to have their say.

Kira Lewis, from FFS, said: “Like hundreds of thousands of other young people, I watched helplessly as my future was decided for me.

“A whole generation were deemed old enough to drive, serve in the armed forces and get married, but not trusted to make a decision on our futures.

“We now know the costs to our economy and our sovereignty - whatever deal Parliament decides.

“It is right and fair that young people - and the rest of the country - get an opportunity to have their say in a people’s vote.”

In the most recent round of indicative votes, held on April 1 in the House of Commons, 280 MPs voted for a confirmatory second referendum and 292 voted against it. A further 66 abstained.

The Prime Minister, Theresa May, has said she opposes a second referendum, as the public has made their decision.