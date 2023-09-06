Dartmouth Park: Police issue statement after man's body found in park in Leeds
Police have issued a statement after it was confirmed that a man's body has been found in a Leeds park.
Police were called to the scene at Dartmouth Park in Morley at 6.39am on Wednesday September 6 after receiving reports of a man found dead.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 6.29am today, police received a report of a man found dead in Dartmouth Park, Morley.
"There were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed."