Dartmouth Park: Police issue statement after man's body found in park in Leeds

Police have issued a statement after it was confirmed that a man's body has been found in a Leeds park.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 6th Sep 2023, 11:42 BST
Police were called to the scene at Dartmouth Park in Morley at 6.39am on Wednesday September 6 after receiving reports of a man found dead.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 6.29am today, police received a report of a man found dead in Dartmouth Park, Morley. 

"There were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been informed."

