Daouda Dioubate: Police concerned for welfare of missing Leeds teenager

Daouda Dioubate has been missing since Saturday, May 7, and is suspected to be with known associates throughout the Leeds area and may have travelled to Bradford.

There are concerns for his welfare of the 16-year-old and officers to need to locate him immediately.

He was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit top and bottoms.

Daouda Dioubate. PIC: WYP