West Yorkshire Police today (Tuesday April 22) issued a renewed appeal to located Daniel Orr, who was reported missing late last year.

Daniel, 41, from Leeds, was last seen on November 29, 2023, and was reported missing in December.

Daniel Orr was last seen in November last year. Picture by West Yorkshire Police

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing by officers to trace Daniel, and police are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as 6ft 2in, stocky build. He has a tattoo on one of his hands and speaks with an accent described as a mix of Scottish, Irish and Geordie.

He has been known to previously sleep rough in the Manston area of Leeds and in Leeds city centre.