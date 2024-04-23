Daniel Orr: Police renew appeal to locate Leeds man missing since December last year

Police continue to ask for information to help trace a Leeds man who has been missing since last year.
West Yorkshire Police today (Tuesday April 22) issued a renewed appeal to located Daniel Orr, who was reported missing late last year.

Daniel, 41, from Leeds, was last seen on November 29, 2023, and was reported missing in December.

Daniel Orr was last seen in November last year. Picture by West Yorkshire Police
Extensive enquiries have been ongoing by officers to trace Daniel, and police are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as 6ft 2in, stocky build. He has a tattoo on one of his hands and speaks with an accent described as a mix of Scottish, Irish and Geordie.

He has been known to previously sleep rough in the Manston area of Leeds and in Leeds city centre.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information about Daniel’s whereabouts to contact them via 101 or via the online LiveChat facility quoting log number 1083 of December 1.

