Dalek drops in at Huddersfield Literature Festival preview

IT’s the longest-running science-fiction TV show in the world, and still one of the most-watched in the UK.

Doctor Who fans were in for a treat at a preview for next month’s Huddersfield Literature Festival, when they came face-to-face with a Dalek, and a Tardis materialised in Huddersfield Library.

A life-sized cutout of the 13th Doctor – played by Jodie Whittaker from Huddersfield – provided an opportunity for selfies, while members of the audience were encouraged to share their favourite memories of the Time Lord’s adventures.

Host Rosie Garland read out one of her poems relating to the festival’s 2019 theme of “Memory” and Matt Mills, professor of media and film at the University of Huddersfield, who is also a local fandom expert, presented 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Doctor Who.

Festival director Michelle Hodgson said: “It’s not every day that you have an opportunity to get close up and personal with a Dalek.

“The evening was a lot of fun and the audience really got into the spirit of the event, with some wearing brilliant Doctor Who costumes.”

Guest authors to appear at this year’s festival, which runs from March 21 to March 31, include former Hull MP and best-selling writer Alan Johnson, crime-writer Anne Cleeves and Darren Henley, an author of books about the arts who serves as chief executive of Arts Council England.

Others include Joanne Harris, Johnny Ball and Kit de Waal.

There will be free family events, comedy performers and writing workshops as well as sessions about autism, performance poetry, and a Cosplay Ball.

For more details visit www.huddlitfest.org.uk to sign up for advance information, or become a “festival friend.”