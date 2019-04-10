Dad attacked rival with meat cleaver as two men behaved like 'love struck teenagers' in feud over mum

A dad attacked his love rival with a meat cleaver during a bitter feud in front of the their children,

Luke Rawson attacked Luke Wilson in the home of their ex-girlfriend's mother's home in Leeds after they turned up at the same time to see their children.

Leeds Crown Court heard the two men used to be friends but fell out after Rawson split up with his partner and she formed a relationship with Mr Wilson.

Dave Mackay, prosecuting, said both men had a child with the woman.

Mr Mackay said she split up with Mr Wilson in 2018 and took her children to live with her mother in Bramley.

Rawson went to the house to help with the children on April 6 last year.

Mr Wilson arrived two hours later to collect some money.

The prosecutor said Mr Wilson invited Rawson into the garden for a fight and slapped the woman across the face when she tried to intervene.

Mr Wilson forced his way back in and Rawson armed himself with a meat cleaver.

Mr Wilson kicked Rawson in the chest and Rawson hit him several times to the side of the head and on his shoulder. He suffered wounds which required 22 stitches.

Emergency services were called and Rawson ran off with the cleaver. He handed himself in to police a few days later.

Rawson, of Bawn Drive, Farnley, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.

Kate Bissett, mitigating, described the offence as out of character for her client, who is due to start a new job next week.

Judge Robin Mairs said the pair were behaving like "love-struck teenagers" at the time of the incident.

He said: "This feud between you and Luke Wilson has to stop.

"I accept he may have been the aggressor on the day, but your actions went far beyond what is acceptable.

"It is only by good luck that you did not cause a catastrophic injury and you would be going to prison for many years."

Rawson was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £700 towards prosecution costs.