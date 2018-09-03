Cyclist seriously injured in suspected hit-and-run in Wakefield

A CYCLIST was seriously injured in a suspected hit-and-run after the car involved failed to stop following the collision in Wakefield.

Police said the 22-year-old man was riding along Balne Lane under the railway bridge when he was involved in collision with a blue car - possibly a Vauxhall - which failed to stop just after 3.30pm on Sunday (Sept 2).

The cyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch.

Officers are also asking for anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage of the collision to contact police.

Anyone with information is to call West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log 1415 of 02/08.