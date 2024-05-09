Roundhay crash: Cyclist rushed to hospital after serious crash with car in Leeds as police remain at scene
A cyclist has been rushed to hospital following a serious crash in Leeds.
A cordon remains in place by Princes Avenue and Mansion Lane following the serious crash earlier today (Thursday).
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at a serious road traffic collision involving a car and bike on Princes Avenue, Roundhay.
“The cyclist has been taken to hospital for treatment and enquiries remain ongoing at the scene.”
