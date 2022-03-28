Cyclist rushed to hospital after being hit by a car East End Park
Emergency services were called out at lunchtime today after a collision between a car and a bicycle in East End Park.
By Richard Beecham
Monday, 28th March 2022, 6:31 pm
Updated
Monday, 28th March 2022, 6:32 pm
The ambulance service received an emergency call at 12.41pm today to reports of a male who had been hit by a car on Victoria Avenue.
Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.
