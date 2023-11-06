Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Crossgates Shopping Centre: Tributes to woman who died after 'heart-breaking' incident at a Leeds car park

Tributes have been made to a woman who died after an incident at a Leeds car park.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Police are investigating the circumstances which led to the death of the woman in her 80s over the weekend.

They began making enquiries at Crossgates Shopping Centre car park on Saturday (November 4).

Initially, it was reported that the woman may have fallen after being hit by a vehicle, but it has not yet been confirmed that any collision took place.

Police have made enquiries at Crossgates Shopping Centre car park after the death of a woman in her 80s over the weekend. Photo: Gary Longbottom.Police have made enquiries at Crossgates Shopping Centre car park after the death of a woman in her 80s over the weekend. Photo: Gary Longbottom.
Police have made enquiries at Crossgates Shopping Centre car park after the death of a woman in her 80s over the weekend. Photo: Gary Longbottom.

The woman reportedly suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. She died overnight.

Since then, Leeds residents have shared their sadness at the news. Pen Llewellyn said in a social media comment: “This is so sad, heart-breaking. RIP.”

Christine Kearsley said: “So sad, RIP. My thoughts go out to all the family and friends.”

Diane Ashworth said she was “thinking of her family”, while Christine Woods also said that her “heart goes out to her family”.

