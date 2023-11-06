Tributes have been made to a woman who died after an incident at a Leeds car park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating the circumstances which led to the death of the woman in her 80s over the weekend.

They began making enquiries at Crossgates Shopping Centre car park on Saturday (November 4).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Initially, it was reported that the woman may have fallen after being hit by a vehicle, but it has not yet been confirmed that any collision took place.

Police have made enquiries at Crossgates Shopping Centre car park after the death of a woman in her 80s over the weekend. Photo: Gary Longbottom.

The woman reportedly suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. She died overnight.

Since then, Leeds residents have shared their sadness at the news. Pen Llewellyn said in a social media comment: “This is so sad, heart-breaking. RIP.”

Christine Kearsley said: “So sad, RIP. My thoughts go out to all the family and friends.”