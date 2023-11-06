Crossgates Shopping Centre: Tributes to woman who died after 'heart-breaking' incident at a Leeds car park
Police are investigating the circumstances which led to the death of the woman in her 80s over the weekend.
They began making enquiries at Crossgates Shopping Centre car park on Saturday (November 4).
Initially, it was reported that the woman may have fallen after being hit by a vehicle, but it has not yet been confirmed that any collision took place.
The woman reportedly suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. She died overnight.
Since then, Leeds residents have shared their sadness at the news. Pen Llewellyn said in a social media comment: “This is so sad, heart-breaking. RIP.”
Christine Kearsley said: “So sad, RIP. My thoughts go out to all the family and friends.”
Diane Ashworth said she was “thinking of her family”, while Christine Woods also said that her “heart goes out to her family”.