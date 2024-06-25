Crossgates Road fire: Firefighters rush to blaze in east Leeds as road closed

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 25th Jun 2024, 10:02 BST
Firefighters rushed to the scene of a blaze in east Leeds, as a busy road was closed by police.

Three crews were sent to the building fire on Crossgates Road, which was reported shortly before 6.30pm last night (June 24).

Fire crews were called to the scene of a blaze on Crossgates Road on June 24.Fire crews were called to the scene of a blaze on Crossgates Road on June 24.
Fire crews were called to the scene of a blaze on Crossgates Road on June 24. | Google

Witnesses said that smoke was coming from the building.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The police were called and in attendance to help with traffic management.

“The fire was extinguished and the building secured.”

