Crossgates Road fire: Firefighters rush to blaze in east Leeds as road closed
Firefighters rushed to the scene of a blaze in east Leeds, as a busy road was closed by police.
Three crews were sent to the building fire on Crossgates Road, which was reported shortly before 6.30pm last night (June 24).
Witnesses said that smoke was coming from the building.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The police were called and in attendance to help with traffic management.
“The fire was extinguished and the building secured.”
