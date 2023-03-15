News you can trust since 1890
Cross Green crash: Police pictured at scene of collision on A63/A61 junction in Leeds

Police have been pictured at the scene of a crash in Leeds.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:20 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 09:56 GMT

The crash has taken place on the A63/A61 junction near Cross Green Lane, and an image has shown a police vehicle at the scene. West Yorkshire Police have confirmed a male was taken to hospital following the crash, which was reported at 5:45am today (March 15).

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A male was taken to hospital for further treatment and enquiries are continuing at the scene.”

A police vehicle has been pictured at the scene.
