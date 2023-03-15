Cross Green crash: Police pictured at scene of collision on A63/A61 junction in Leeds
Police have been pictured at the scene of a crash in Leeds.
The crash has taken place on the A63/A61 junction near Cross Green Lane, and an image has shown a police vehicle at the scene. West Yorkshire Police have confirmed a male was taken to hospital following the crash, which was reported at 5:45am today (March 15).
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A male was taken to hospital for further treatment and enquiries are continuing at the scene.”