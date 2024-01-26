Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The pair then quietly followed the man around the city centre until he was met by Terry Bourne, Leeds Crown Court heard this week. The user had initially approached the officers asking them for cash at around 4.30pm on June 2, 2021.

They then saw him a short time later on the phone asking to meet someone near WH Smith, and said he would give him an extra £2. Suspicious, the officers then observed the man walking to Albion Street and Merrion Street until he was approached by Bourne. After a brief conversation, the exchange of money and drugs took place and the officers moved in.

Bourne was caught selling spice in Leeds city centre. (pic by WYP / National World)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bourne, 42, was found to have a small amount of heroin and crack cocaine on him, but more than £200 worth of spice - the synthetic cannabinoid which is often referred to as a "zombie drug" because of the near-comatose state it often leaves users.

During his police interview he denied dealing, but messages linked to selling were found on his phone. Bourne later admitted possession of heroin and crack cocaine, concerned in the supply of cocaine, dealing in spice and failing to surrender to bail.

A pre-sentence report found that Bourne had been homeless for around 10 years. Held on remand, it was heard that he was now on a methadone programme for his own heroin addiction.

Mitigating, Lucy Brown said in reference to the obvious dealing messages found on his phone: "The predominant theme was spice, there was only a very small amount of crack and heroin. He was living on the streets and was found in possession of drugs but no cash. He was supporting his own needs and nothing else. "