Police catch youngster, 14, riding scooter on West Yorkshire streets
A young teenager had his scooter confiscated after being caught riding along the road in Castleford.
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 11:45 am
Updated
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 11:54 am
Three police constables had been patrolling the area on Saturday when they were called to The Green in Airedale where the youngster had been riding the blue scooter illegally.
He was found to be only 14 year-old, so had no licence or insurance.
He was referred to the youth offending team.
