A drunk 14-year-old who hurled missiles at police during violence on a Leeds estate four years ago has finally been brought to court.

Andrew Allison, who is now 19, appeared in court this week after admitting violent conduct from the trouble that flared in Halton Moor in November 2020.

A house was targeted but when police turned up, they were pelted with bricks, stone and fireworks. The trouble continued the following night.

More than 20 people have since been convicted with the judge branding them as being “like a pack of animals”

Allison, of Firbank Grove, Temple Newsam, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week.

The court heard that 54 missiles were hurled at officers in the space of just three minutes. Allison was seen to be “drunk and confrontational on the front line” at this time.

He threw two missiles and was then helping to break up paving slabs to be thrown.

Allison was just 14 when he got involved in the large-scale disorder that took place in Halton Moor in 2020 when missiles and fireworks were hurled at police. (pics by WYP) | WYP

Mitigating on his behalf, Allan Armbrister conceded: “He must understand that even a few minutes of madness is going to result in a more severe sentence. On the other side of this, he was young man at the time.”

He said Allison was deaf but could lip read, and most of his time is spent indoors playing games.

Mr Armbrister said: “He just got carried along with the euphoria and illegal behaviour. He was completely and utterly immature.”

Judge Kate Rayfield said she would take an “exceptional course” and gave him an 18-month youth referral order, with supervision.

Prior to this week, a total of 22 people have been convicted for their involvement in the large-scale disturbances that took place in Halton Moor on November 7 and 8, 2020.

Trouble had initially flared after local yobs targeted a family who had recently moved into an address on Kendal Drive. A group descended on the address on the evening of November 7 and the family’s car was attacked and set on fire.

When officers attended, they faced a hail of stones from 30 to 40 youths who had gathered as the family’s fire-damaged vehicle was recovered. The house was also attacked with windows being smashed and was later burgled.

A dispersal order was put in place and public order units were deployed to the scene, repeatedly coming under attack from missiles throughout the evening.

The following evening, police vans were targeted with bricks and fireworks when a large crowd gathered around the junction of Rathmell Road and Ullswater Crescent.

Detectives launched Operation Digpark to identify and bring to justice those involved in the incidents, which are estimated to have cost several hundred thousands of pounds.

The investigation saw 39 arrests made over the weeks and months that followed the two nights of disorder.